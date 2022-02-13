Constitution is futuristic, evolves like tree: ex-SG Gopal Subramanium

Likening the Indian Constitution to a “living tree”, Former Solicitor General and senior advocate at the Supreme Court Gopal Subramanium said “frequent empirical assessment, self-audit and the audit of social expectations” are vital to the evolving nature of the constitution. He also noted that the constitution is futuristic in character.

He further warned that the reluctance to see the Indian Constitution “as a guiding star” could lead to the cognitive dissonance that, indeed, would lead to denial of contradictions. Growth happens only when one faces these contradictions, he said.

On the other hand, he noted that so far, only Article 32 (3) remains unimplemented and remained only on paper. “…Article 32 (3) contemplates a trilinear

judiciary, where all the strands of our judiciary are of equal competence, prowess and independence… We should hope that one day it is achieved,” he said while speaking at the 18th PD Desai Memorial Lecture that was live-streamed on YouTube Saturday.

Subramanium reminded the web of choices that our constitutionalists offered are fundamentally “based on the individuals’ freedom cohabiting with social good”. The Solicitor General between 2009 and 2011 added that the demands of a living Constitution are “always of increased self-accountability”, cautioning that temporality cannot thus be used as a reason to deny justice or cause injustice.

Stressing on the importance of separation of powers as well as limitation of powers and the need for the same for all arms to function at its best while engaging the aspirations of the society at large, Subramanium, who was the amicus curiae before the SC in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh encounter case, said, “Constitutions are not only instruments of political sovereignty but they are moral instruments of self-government. Self-governance of both individuals and societies is achieved by the concept of limited powers. There is a certain element of truth to the nature of power being limited either by duration of time or by circumstances… the limitation on powers is a fundamental kernel in our Constitution… The separation of powers is vital, because ultimately, it is only a limb of the state that is completely independent… of the belief systems of either the legislature or executive, which can perform its function.”

Terming dualism being central to constitutional discourse, Subramanium highlighted that it “is meant to proclaim and celebrate the innate freedom of man” and thus “any celebration can only be in the context of the society, the state and the various facets of our institutions, which enable such a celebration.”

He reminded that to lead a life in accordance with the Constitution involves “not only external work, but a realignment of our own inner belief systems with those which actually serve more fundamentally neutral areas and canons of social order.” He further said that a foundation of humanism is the celebrated character of the law of the Constitution, of the legal profession and the avocation of adjudication.