Constable tries to stop truck, mowed down near checkpost in Borsad of Anand

A police constable was killed Wednesday after a speeding truck mowed him down when he tried to chase and stop the vehicle near a checkpost in Borsad town of Anand. Police arrested the accused driver Gopiram Meena, a native of Alwar in Rajasthan.
According to police, the incident occurred around 1:10 am when Kiransinh, unarmed police constable with Borsad Police Station, was mowed down by a speeding trailer truck with a Rajasthan registration number on a service road near Ashoka Park area of Borsad town.
Police said the constable had tried to chase the truck using a private four-wheeler vehicle after the truck did not stop at a check post.
“We were stationed at the Borsad town police checkpost to conduct routine checking of vehicles when we saw a speeding truck coming from Vasad Chokdi direction. Kiransinh instructed the truck to park at the roadside for checking however the truck driver tried to speed away from the checkpost. Kiransinh then chased the truck with a private four-wheeler vehicle and overtook it on a service road near Ashoka Park,” said Mahesh Solanki, a Home Guard with Gujarat Police who was posted with the deceased, in his police complaint.
“Kiransinh then came out of the car and signalled the truck to stop. However the driver mowed him down and fled towards Tarapur. We took the victim to Shri Krishna Hospital where he was admitted due to grievous injuries on his legs. He was declared dead by doctors during treatment around 11:30 am Wednesday,”
“The driver of trailer truck has been arrested and we have seized the vehicle,” said Ajit Raajian, Superintendent of Police, Anand.
