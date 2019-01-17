Constable stabbed in Vadodara: 23 arrested, 5 on the run

Police in Vadodara arrested 23 people for allegedly attacking and injuring a police constable on duty in Karjan’s old market area on Tuesday night. All the arrests were made late on Tuesday night.

According to police, two warring groups residing in the old market area clashed with each other following an argument over flying kites. Karjan police had rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

Police said both the groups stopped fighting immediately when the police arrived at the spot. However, the groups began accusing the police of siding with the other group and trying to save the other. The two groups then came together against the police and attacked them with knives and sticks, the police said.

The mob then attacked the police team and one of the accused, identified as Yuvraj Badal, stabbed police constable Jagga Rabari with a knife. The mob, out of fear, had immediately dispersed from the spot, the police said. Rabari was rushed to the hospital, while Yuvraj was arrested later on Tuesday night.

Police said five other accused are absconding.

All the accused were booked under IPC sections 144 (Joining unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 333 (Whoever voluntarily causes grievous hurt to any person being a public servant in discharge of his duty). The accused, Yuvraj Badal, was booked under IPC section 307 (Attempt to murder).

“Two communities reside there, the Vasavas and the Devi pujaks, and they had gotten into a brawl yesterday following which police intervened but they were attacked too. The injured policeman has been shifted to a private hospital here and is stable now. The accused who had stabbed the constable has also been arrested,” said Vadodara rural SP, Tarun Duggal.