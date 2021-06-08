Constable dead, five others injured in road accident

Six persons were travelling in the car at the time of the accident.

A head constable with Mehsana Police died and five others of her family were injured in a road accident on the Mehsana Vijapur highway.

According to police, the accident occurred around 5 pm on Saturday near Rampura circle on the Mehsana-Vijapur highway road in Mehsana Taluka when a speeding vehicle lost control after a Nilgai came on the road. Six persons were travelling in the car at the time of the accident.

The deceased has been identified as Kailashben Ninama, head constable with Mehsana Police who lived in Mehsana Railway Colony Police Lines. Five persons who were injured are Rohit Ninama (23), nephew of the victim, her two daughters Ruchika (22) and Sweety (17) and son Himanshu (16) and driver Kanti Bharadi. “We were travelling from Vijapur to Mehsana when at Rampura circle, a Nilgai came on the road suddenly and the driver applied brakes due to which the car overturned,” said Rohit in his police complaint.

According to police, all six were taken to Mehsana civil hospital wherein doctors declared Kailashben dead on arrival.

“We have lodged an FIR against the car driver under IPC 304A for causing death due to negligence and 279 for rash driving. Five victims, including the accused driver, are admitted in the civil hospital,” said a police officer at Mehsana taluka police station.