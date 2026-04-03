Conspiracy to jail AAP workers before polls, Kejriwal tells Gujarat CM

AAM AADMI Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wrote to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, alleging a conspiracy was in play by the BJP to have AAP leaders and workers jailed in false cases ahead of the local body elections.

The development came a day after AAP Gujarat President Isudan Gadhvi was booked for rioting and obstruction, among other charges, and arrested along with 17 others at Jam Khambaliya police station in Dwarka, where he had gone to ask about a case, allegedly wrongly filed, against another local party worker.

In his letter, Kejriwal stated that Gadhvi’s arrest was part of a “special pattern” as 160 AAP members had been arrested in Gujarat over three months.