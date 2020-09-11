Considering giving maximum possible relaxations for Navratri, says Dy CM

Navratri starts on October 17. (File Photo)

The Gujarat government is considering to give maximum possible relaxation for the annual festival of Navratri, within the limits of the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Supreme Court, the Gujarat High Court and the Centre, said Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Thursday.

Patel said that an announcement in this regard would be made by the state government as early as possible.

Navratri starts on October 17. Patel was interacting with mediapersons in Rupal village of Gandhinagar district after attending an event which was virtually addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Replying to a query related to Navratri, Patel said, “Navratri is a very important festival for Gujarat. Billions of youths, brothers-sisters and sons-daughters eagerly await (the festival) to perform garba. Garba has become the global identity of Gujarat and the Gujarat government organizes the festival every year at University Ground in Ahmedabad, in which lakhs of people participate.”

“But this year, as we all know, when the entire country and Gujarat are fighting a serious pandemic, it is necessary to check the spread of the infection. At such a time, the Gujarat government is considering in what manner, for how much time and how many people

can (be permitted to) play garba and enthusiastically participate in the festival within the limits of the guidelines framed by the Supreme

Court, the Gujarat High Court and the Central government,” added Patel.

Patel also said, “Just like the people of Gujarat for whom Garba is very important, the Gujarat government also devoutly and lovingly believes (in Navratri and Garba)”.

The deputy chief minister further said, “Due to coronavirus, social distancing is necessary. The youth is eager to play garba and devotees of the goddess are also eager to serve her. We are considering for the government to give maximum possible relaxation and relief.”

An announcement in this regard, Patel added, will be made as early as possible.

