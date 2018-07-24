Consider helping states adopting prohibition and suffering revenue loss: Rupani to panel

Gujarat has 5 per cent of the total population of the country and its contribution to the national GDP is 7.6 per cent. (File) Gujarat has 5 per cent of the total population of the country and its contribution to the national GDP is 7.6 per cent. (File)

In his discussions with the 15th Finance Commission on Monday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani requested it to consider and be helpful to the states that are implementing prohibition policy and suffering loss of revenue because of it, an official release said.

Rupani, the release said, made several such requests and suggestions before the commission during the state government’s meeting with the former at Mahatma Mandir. During the discussion — attended by members of the commission, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Chief Secretary J N Singh — Rupani requested the commission to consider including performance-based incentives for state governments in its yardsticks for allocation of funds. “This will inspire state governments to perform well in various financial, social and economic avenues and the country will progress faster on the path of thorough development,” the release quoted Rupani as saying.

Rupani said that the Constitution has put principal responsibility of providing social and economic services to citizens on the state government. And, due to imbalance in income resources and expenditure, state governments have to be dependent on debt. Rupani said that the hike of 2.5 per cent in the recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission for Gujarat was not sufficient.

He added that Gujarat has 5 per cent of the total population of the country and its contribution to the national GDP is 7.6 per cent. As per the Economic Survey of 2017-18, Gujarat’s contribution in services and export is 17 per cent, he said.

Explaining the state’s budgetary allocations for the current year, the CM said that the budget has allocated Rs 3,080 crore for Woman and Child Development, Rs 9,750 crore for health services and maximum Rs 27,500 crore for education.

“By adopting complete prohibition, Gujarat has strengthen the foundation of law and order. The commission should consider it to be helpful to the states which are adopting prohibition policy and suffer revenue loss due to it,” the release quoted Rupani as requesting the commission.

