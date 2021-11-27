Fish should be considered Goddess Laxmi’s sister: Union Minister Parshottam Rupala

Marine fish should be considered as sisters of Goddess Laxmi, said Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala, in Anand Friday.

“The fisheries sector is little known to us and people have not taken (much) interest in it. But you should be aware that the sea is the paternal home of Goddess Laxmi. She is the daughter of the sea. I am mentioning this because the way Goddess Laxmi is the daughter of the sea, fish is also the daughter of the sea. So in one way, it (fish) is considered the sister of Goddess Laxmi. If you want the blessings of Goddess Laxmi (who signifies wealth), then you should also have the blessings of her sister. God has once appeared in the form of matsya, or fish,” the Union minister said encouraging people to take up animal husbandry and fisheries. He was speaking in Vadala at an Atmanirbhar Gram Yatra event, organised by the state government to execute the development of local infrastructure in villages and rural areas.

Rupala also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the benefits of Kisan Credit Cards (KCC), wherein farmers in the state pay zero percent interest on loans up to Rs 3 lakh, to fishermen and those involved in animal husbandry.

The minister gave a token KCC card to a fisherman who fishes in a government-owned waterbody. “He is yet to begin the cultivation of prawns. If he does so, he will turn from a loan seeker to loan provider,” Rupala said, adding the Gujarat government has started giving KCC to people associated with animal husbandry and fisheries. “We will request the state government to give a similar four percent relief in interest rates that it is currently giving to KCC-holding agriculturalists,” he added.