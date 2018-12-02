Cong’s poser to Dy CM: ‘Why choose private Mumbai hospital for knee surgery?’

The Congress on Saturday questioned Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel for getting admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for his knee replacement surgery, asking why the BJP minister, who also holds the Health Department portfolio, did not opt for any government hospital in Gujarat.

“Ahmedabad is known as the hub for knee surgery, and Ahmedabad Civil Hospital is one of the biggest government hospitals in South Asia equipped with best facilities for knee surgery and transplant. Yet, the state’s deputy chief minister went to a private hospital in Mumbai for knee surgery. Nitin Patel, being the health minister, owes an answer to why did he go to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai instead of getting his knee operated at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. Does he not trust his own hospital and doctors working in them? This itself throws light on the condition of government hospitals in the state,” Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

He said that Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja also chose a private hospital for cancer surgery, despite Ahmedabad Civil Hospital’s cancer department being certified as one of the best cancer hospitals by the Central govenrment. “Why don’t the ministers have trust in government’s own hospitals? Will it not weaken the trust and confidence of the people in the ability of government doctors in the state? If government doctors can’t be trusted, then why should the state government spend thousands of crores of rupees on them,” asked Doshi.

Doshi asked why should the government pay for a minister when the treatment for the disease was available in government hospitals. “Let Nitin Patel declare that the government will not pay for his treatment as doing so will be against the government rules. And if the govenrment has paid for Jadeja’s surgery, it was in violation of the rules. Will Jadeja return the money spent on his surgery to the state govenrment,” he asked.