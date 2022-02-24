Cong’s Chintan Shibir from tomorrow; Rahul may attend

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend a three-day Chintan Shibir of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) beginning Friday in Devbhumi Dwarka.

An invitation for the same has been extended to Gandhi and a confirmation was expected soon, said GPCC president Jagdish Thakor Wednesday. The party expects around 500 delegates, including experts and national leaders, to attend the Shibir.

On Sunday, the concluding day, the party will read out the ‘Dwarka Declaration’ that will “chart out the role for the party till December this year” when the state Assembly elections are due. Optimistic about being voted to power in Gujarat, Thakor said the party’s priorities and “promises when it forms the government, will also be contained in this declaration”. The declaration will also translate into the party’s manifesto for the upcoming elections, said Thakor.

The event will begin with the delegates visiting the Dwarkadhish temple, and the first day would be dedicated to “Bharat Nirman” — on the contribution the Congress has made since 1885. The second day would see “groups each of 10-12 delegates taking up 14 subjects for discussion at the end of which the experts in the group share their opinions,” said Thakor.

The Congress would also chart its agenda for the budget session of the Assembly that begins from March 1, said Thakor.