Congress’s ‘Nyay Padyatra’ for Covid victim families today

The Gujarat Congress will Monday hold ‘Nyay Padyatra’ rallies with families of those who died in the Covid pandemic, in all 33 districts of the state, demanding a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) spokesperson Manish Doshi announced Sunday the Congress workers, accompanied by the families of Covid victims, will march to the Collector’s office in all the districts to submit applications demanding an ex gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh each.

“Due to criminal negligence and mismanagement of the Gujarat government, over 3 lakh people died across the state in the pandemic. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has revealed its true colours by hiding the death figures and committing fraud against the families of those who died in the pandemic… When the state government was claiming that the total deaths were just above 10,000, it was the Congress that had collected details of over 45,000 families in Gujarat who had lost their loved ones in the pandemic, thereby exposing the corrupt and shameless state government,” Doshi said.

He also noted that the Supreme Court has lashed out at the state government saying it is not doing any favour by handing out death compensation amounts. “The number of applicants seeking compensation from the state government has gone beyond 1 lakh; yet, many are being rejected over dubious reasons such as death certificate and identification documents, among others,” he added.