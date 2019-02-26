CWC meet launchpad for ‘freedom from BJP’, says Congress

State Congress chief Amit Chavda on Monday said that the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body, is being held in Ahmedabad on February 28 “to launch a second freedom movement with a view to free the country from the clutches of the BJP rule’’.

Chavda said that the meeting would discuss the party’s national and international policies. The meeting will be held on the premises of the Sardar Patel Memorial Trust and Museum in Shahibaug.

Congress national president Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary (East UP) Priyanka Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh will be present at the meeting, besides several senior party leaders.

After the meeting, Rahul and Priyanka will address the ‘Jan Sankalp rally’ to be held on the premises of Trimandir on SG Highway.