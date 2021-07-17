Congress will present alternate governance model: Manish Tewari

Ahead of 2022 state Assembly elections, Indian National Congress (INC) national spokesperson Manish Tewari said in Ahmedabad on Friday said that the party will try its best to unite and present an “alternate model of governance and vision to the people of Gujarat”.

Tewari was addressing the media at Rajiv Gandhi bhawan in Paldi of Ahmedabad on Friday wherein he announced a nationwide ‘Jan Andolan’ by Congress against rising fuel prices and dwindling economy of the country.

Reacting to the questions on current leadership crisis in Gujarat Congress, Tewari said, “The questions (regarding GPCC crisis) are above my pay grade to answer and the decision (of new appointments) will be taken by the Congress president. The Congress party will try its best in the next coming 18 months to present an alternate model and a vision of governance to the people of Gujarat.”

The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) is currently facing a leadership crisis after the demise of Rajeev Satav, the AICC incharge of Gujarat, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, due to post-Covid complications.

The GPCC working president leader Hardik Patel has recently expressed his displeasure about the manner in which he is being treated in the party. After the poor performance of Gujarat Congress in the recently held local body polls, GPCC president Amit Chavda and Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani have submitted their resignations taking moral responsibility of the defeat.

“Things have changed in Gujarat in the past six months. What I can sense in ground level that especially after the gross and colossal mismanagement of Covid-19 pandemic, the manner in which the state government has attempted to cover up the Covid deaths… there is enough body of evidence that journalists have put up in public space which documents the complete and absolute governance failure in Gujarat,” he said.

Stating that there is “a real chance for the Congress” in this election, he added that party will “close its ranks and come together,” when the state is in crisis.

Tewari also added, “We are going to demand that a joint parliamentary committee should be made to probe the Covid mismanagement in India. “

Elaborating on the Jan Andolan programme and slamming the central government, Tewari said, “In view of the kind of situation the country is coping with in the past few months,, the Congress party has decided to hold Jan Andolan and programmes across the country including Gujarat to present the truth to the people… In any economy, there are four main points- savings, consumption, investment and employment. In the past seven years, the four basics/fundamentals of economics have been destroyed completely.”

“The biggest example is that when UPA was in power for ten years more than 27 crore people were uplifted from poverty line… Unfortunately in the past seven years, 23 crore people have again fallen beyond poverty line,” he added.

On the rise in fuel prices, he said, “There has been a 247% rise in petrol prices and 794% rise in diesel prices in the past seven years. The strange part is that when UPA was in governance the international price of crude oil was 100$ per barrel and the petrol rate in India was Rs 50 per litre and now the international rate is 50$ per barrel but petrol is sold now at Rs 100 per litre.” The Congress leader alleged that Indian economy’s downward spiral has continued since demonetisation it is not due to the pandemic.