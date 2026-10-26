‘Name inconsistencies, same photo used repeatedly’: Ex-Maharashtra CM alleges discrepancies in poll rolls

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and deletion of voters’ names across the country as he launched the nationwide ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ campaign, called by the All India Congress Committee, in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Chavan, a former chief minister of Maharashtra, alleged that an analysis of the results of several recent elections and the corresponding electoral rolls revealed several serious discrepancies.

“An analysis presented by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi—covering electoral rolls in several states, including Haryana—has raised questions regarding the credibility of these rolls. Issues highlighted include the repeated use of the same photograph -which, in the case of Haryana, even included the use of a photograph of a Brazilian actress- and inconsistencies in names,” Chavan said at a press conference held at the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) headquarters here.