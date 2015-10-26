Congress to move Supreme Court, seeks to put off November 22 polls

The Congress leadership at the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has rushed to Delhi to approach the Supreme Court and seek putting off the municipal election process till November 24 when a petition against the multiple-member ward system comes up for hearing. The State Election Commission has announced polling for the six municipal corporations in the state on November 22.

State Election Commissioner Varesh Sinha had said that the apex court only stayed a judgment of the Gujarat High Court on challenge to multi-member ward system and not the election process.

AMC Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh, however, is of the view that before the civic elections are held, the issue one ward, multiple councillors should be settled once and for all.

“I and my friend Narendra Ravat (Vadodara Congress leader) have come here to make a presentation before the apex court to impress upon it that the issue of multiple-member wards be decided before the holding of civic election,” he said before meet senior counsel in the case Kapil Sibal in Delhi.

