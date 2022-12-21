scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Congress to hold padayatras in villages across Gujarat

In a meeting chaired by Jagdish Thakor, president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), it was decided to undertake “Hath se hath jodo abhiyan” across all villages in the state.

Jagdish Thakor, president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), in Ahmedabad releasing the brochure of “Hath se hath jodo abhiyan” on December 21, 2022, Wednesday. (Photo-Twitter/@jagdishthakormp)
Having suffered its biggest loss in the Assembly elections in Gujarat, the Congress on Wednesday said that padayatras will be held across the state on February 2023 as part of the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In a meeting chaired by Jagdish Thakor, president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), at the party headquarters in the city, it was decided to undertake “Hath se hath jodo abhiyan” across all villages in the state. The decision comes after the party finished the recently concluded polls with its lowest tally of 17 seats.

“The event in Gujarat is an extension of Bharat Jodo Yatra,” Manish Doshi, Congress spokesperson in Gujarat told The Indian Express. The meeting was attended by elected Congress MLAs and other party leaders and workers, stated an official release, which added that the Bharat Jodo Yatra that began on September from Kanyakumari, would pass through 12 states.

On November 20, the Yatra ended its Maharashtra leg and progressed to Madhya Pradesh. The Yatra did not enter poll-bound Gujarat where senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, remained absent despite being in the party’s list of star campaigners. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi himself attended just a couple of election rallies in Gujarat.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 08:03:04 pm
