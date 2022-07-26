scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022

Congress to conduct survey of flood-hit areas

The party also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of having failed to make advance arrangements to provide relief to those affected by the floods. Instead, the BJP and local administrations were busy in party propaganda, said Congress's chief whip CJ Chavda.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 26, 2022 2:52:34 am
Commuters wade through a water-logged street in Nikol after overnight rain in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

As heavy rains continue to batter parts of Gujarat, the Congress announced that it will conduct a survey of the affected population.



“The state government has once again failed to make advance arrangements for the monsoon season which began from June 15 this year. Repairing of roads and adequate health and fooding facilities are aspects on which the state government should have worked in advance; however, they had other priorities. There is an existing manual to help flood-affected people in Gujarat; however, they exist only on paper and there are no policies for its implementation,” said Chavda at a press conference held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Paldi of Ahmedabad.

He said Congress leaders have been visiting the flood-hit areas where there has been massive loss to people, including loss of homes. “The state government makes announcements but it doesn’t conduct surveys to find an estimate of loss. It issues circulars but there is no implementation. The administration has been unable to reach flood-hit areas where maximum assistance is required; instead, it is busy in propaganda of the state government,” Chavda said.

Announcing a survey of the flood-affected regions, Chavda said, “We have released four types of forms which can be filled by people both offline and online. The forms are for those whose vehicles and homes have been submerged due to rains, for small businesses that have been affected by rains, for dairy and animal husbandry owners and farmers who have been most affected by the rains. We will demand compensation for the people affected by rains after the survey is completed.”

Also Read |Gujarat: Lumpy skin disease spreads in 14 districts, claims 1000 livestock

The Congress also accused the state government of fudging data on vaccination of animals in the backdrop of the lumpy skin disease—a viral infection—that has spread among cattle and water buffaloes in 14 districts of the state. “We believe the state government is fudging data regarding lumpy infection among cattle like it did during Covid times. The vaccination of animals is only on paper,” said Pal Ambalia, head of Gujarat Congress Kisan Cell.

