Gujarat Congress to celebrate May 26, the day PM Modi took oath, as ‘Day of Betrayal’

The state unit of the Congress party will hold dharna on Saturday at all the 33 district headquarters and major towns to protest against what they called a “vishwasghat (betrayal)” on the promises Prime Minister Narendra Modi made during the 2014 Lok Sabah elections.

The protest, which the Congress has named the ‘Day of Betrayal’ has symbolically been planned for May 26, the day Narendra Modi took over as the PM in 2014. Among the promises made during the campaigns in 2014, Modi had promised “achche din’’(good days), the removal of black money, ending corruption and inflation, and creating two crore jobs annually.

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said that it was probably a co-incidence that the country began facing crises as soon as the Modi government came to power.

Doshi said, “Inflation is at its highest, fuel prices are rising, unemployment has increased with no new job being created, while existing establishments have closed down adding to the number of unemployed youth. New corruption cases are being reported everyday with banks and NPAs being involved. Farmers are in deep crisis.”

He said, “The economy of the country is in a state of stagnation with no hope of revival.”

Attacking the PM, Doshi said that instead of taking steps to save the country from one of the worst economic crisis, Modi had chosen to blame Opposition for every ill, “to divert attention from real issues”.

