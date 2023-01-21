scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Congress suspends ex-MLA, 32 others for ‘anti-party activities’ during polls

Former MLA PD Vasava, Surendranagar district president Raiya Rathod and Narmada district president Harendra Valand are among those suspended for a period of six years.

Eight party-men facing minor charges have been reprimanded in writing, while 11 applications have been dismissed.

The Gujarat Congress suspended 33 persons — including a former MLA and two district presidents — for allegedly engaging in anti-party activities during the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Vasava, from MLA from Nandod, was not given a ticket by the party for the 2022 elections.

The convenor of the disciplinary committee of the party Balu Patel said the party received 71 complaints against its own 95 party workers and leaders. The five member committee met twice on January 5 and 19, 2023, where the decisions were made.

“In addition to this, there are 18 party-men who will be called in person for further clarifications. Six workers who held various positions at taluka and district levels have been removed from their positions,” Patel said.

Five other complaints are such that the decisions have to be taken in consultation with the district party presidents.

“The actions are taken based on merit. In serious cases, a person is suspended,” Patel added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-01-2023 at 04:04 IST
