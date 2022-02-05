Congress suspends corporator for ‘using black magic’ against colleagues

The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Friday suspended Danilimda corporator Jamnaben Vegda for allegedly using “black magic” against a fellow party corporator and Danilimda MLA Shailesh Parmar.

The suspension comes after an audio clip of Jamnaben surfaced in which she can be allegedly heard asking a woman to use black magic against Danilimda corporator Shehzad Khan Pathan, who was recently appointed as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), and MLA Shailesh Parmar.

“Talks about you using tantrik karsatan (tantric machinations) are continuously shown on television… No matter how much dissatisfied you are, even then taking the tantric route is not acceptable,” GPCC stated in Vegda’s suspension letter.

When contacted, Vegda’s husband Sureshbhai said, “She will say whatever she has to at 4 pm tomorrow. At the moment, she does not have anything to say.”

In the audio clip, Vegda can be allegedly heard asking a woman to use black magic against Parmar and Pathan saying she was being harassed by them. It was even alleged that Pathan also got her name cancelled for the post of LoP and got himself in the position.

The suspension letter further states, “If you feel you have not done this, then why have you not taken action against the channels. This proves that you have committed this unexplained act due to which the Congress has to face a lot of criticism in the society and the party’s image has been damaged. You were earlier issued a notice for giving statements in the media. Despite that, you have continued this indiscipline. For this, the party suspends you with immediate effect.”

Pathan said, “Corporators, who are elected representatives of people, using such tactics against their fellow corporators is shocking. This sends a wrong message to society and promotes superstitions. How will people trust and have faith in a corporator who is using black magic? They will rather run away from such a person.”