Congress seeks probe into paper leaks, Hindenburg report

Demanding a probe into the allegations of fraud raised against the Adani Group in the Hindenburg report, the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee Saturday said that it will organise protests in all districts on February 6.

The party will also commence the ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ yatra as an offshoot of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on February 7 to raise the issue of frequent paper leaks, including the paper leak of junior clerk exam a week ago, along with other issues.

Addressing a press conference at the Ahmedabad headquarters of Gujarat Congress, working president and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani announced that “on February 6, in all 33 districts of Gujarat, we will be protesting, including at the LIC office at Relief Road in Ahmedabad.”

Demanding “immediate probe” into the allegations against Adani Group by the Supreme Court under the aegis of Chief Justice of India, a joint parliamentary committee, Enforcement Directorate and SEBI, Mevani said, “Since it all started from Gujarat, Gujarat and central governments must assure the LIC policy holders that not even a single one of them would lose not even a rupee due this scam.”

Expressing concerns on the revelation from the Hindenburg Research’s report, Mevani said, “Today the whole country is witness to the fact that ports, airports, gas, energy, roads, all tenders and monopoly are given to Adani Group, in complete contravention of our Constitution… What Hindenburg report has exposed is so shocking, that a company which does not generate anything… by using shell companies made on paper, are stealing billions of rupees worth of tax money, by setting up a network of fake companies internationally.”

“They managed to inflate their share prices to get the country’s low-income groups, middle and lower-middle classes to invest in them, so much so that LIC, which is the country’s company, has invested Rs 76,000 crore in Adani Group and public sector banks along with SBI, has provided loans worth more than Rs 80,000 crore of loans. This investment has been made from the money invested by over 50 crore consumers, bank account holders and LIC policy holders. The lives of 50 crore people of this country have been played with,” Mevani added.

“Yet the Gujarat government or the Gujarat CM and the Indian government and the PM is not ready to caution the public to not even invest Re 1 in any of their stocks. The PM who dines with Adani and flies in his private jet, is not ready to speak a word against him,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Jagdish Thakor addressing mediapersons in Aravalli raised the issue of paper leaks in government recruitment exams. “BJP has been in power for more than 27 years and more than 40 papers have leaked in this period… To take up this issue, we will commence the Haath se Haath Jodo Yatra from Sabarmati Ashram on February 7.”