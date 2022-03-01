Congress seeks live coverage of budget session; state govt denies

Gujarat Congress sought live coverage of proceedings of the state legislature, when it convenes on March 2 for the budget session, in a bid to seek transparency.

The demand, made in a meeting of the business advisory committee of Gujarat Assembly on Monday, was rejected by the state government which said that the matter was subjudice.

“When other state governments like Kerala and Rajasthan are conducting live proceedings of the business in the state legislature, why can’t Gujarat do so,” asked Shailesh Parmar, deputy leader of the Congress party in the legislature.

“The government came up with a lame excuse. They said the matter is subjudice,” he told media persons after the meeting.

Parmar said that private news channels were allowed to function in the House during Governor’s address and also during presentation of the annual budget. “You (BJP) have been ruling the state for 27 years. Your administration is good, then why are you afraid about the media covering the assembly proceedings,” Parmar asked.

In the meeting,, Congress also sought the business of the legislature to be extended on first and third Saturdays, which was also rejected. “The assembly will be in session only for 21 days. Five of these days have double sittings. The government denied our request,” Parmar added.

He said this was the first time that the business advisory committee of the state legislature concluded its meeting without unanimity.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Jitu Vaghani, education minister and the state government spokesperson stated that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has accepted the Opposition’s request to allow more time for discussion on supplementary demands .

Vaghani said that the demand made by Congress leaders to conduct proceedings of the legislature on holidays (Saturdays) was only a “political” demand as during weekends the MLAs travel to their respective constituencies.

The budget session will conclude on March 31.