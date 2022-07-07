scorecardresearch
Congress ready with fresh blueprint for polls: Leaders after Delhi meet

Meanwhile, AICC incharge for Gujarat Raghu Sharma maintained that the party will not reveal its chief ministerial face before polls.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 7, 2022 3:44:23 am
AICC general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Singh Surejwala, and Jairam Ramesh were some of the leaders present in the meet.

Days after attending a meet with senior party officials, Gujarat Congress leaders returned to Ahmedabad Wednesday with a fresh blueprint for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly 2022 elections.

Senior party Congress leaders including Sharma, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Jagdish Thakor, Leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathva, senior leaders Arjun Modhwadia, Deeepak Babaria and spokesperson were summoned to party headquarters in New Delhi Monday where a meeting between the Gujarat leaders and senior functionaries of AlCC was held.

AICC general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Singh Surejwala, and Jairam Ramesh were some of the leaders present in the meet.

According to Gujarat Congress officials, the meet lasted for over four hours where the party leaders from the state were asked to show a presentation of their strategy, five months ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

“Priyanka Gandhi spoke to us for over an hour in the four-hour- long meeting. We also gave a presentation after which discussions were held on key issues related to the Gujarat elections. The AICC representatives also gave us feedback about the performance of Congress in the recently held assembly elections of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh,” said Manish Doshi, spokesperson, GPCC.

“Overall it was a very fruitful meeting and today the leaders have returned to Gujarat with a fresh blueprint regarding the party activities to be held later in the state,” Doshi said.

Later, Sharma addressed reporters outside the party headquarters in New Delhi Tuesday where he replied that Congress will select its chief ministerial candidate only after the elections.

Explaining further Doshi said, “Congress has been very clear on its stand that elected MLAs will only choose their CM face after due deliberation with the AICC, once the election results are out. For now, our face for the polls is our ‘panja’ (hand) symbol,” said Doshi.

