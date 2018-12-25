Toggle Menu
Congress objects to BJP’s decision to cut number of beds at VS Hospital

The proposal to restrict the number of beds at the hospital from 1,150 to 500 was already passed by the hospital’s board in July under Mayor Bijal Patel, who heads the V S Hospital Board of Management.

The bjp-backed civic body has decided to limit the beds at the hospital to 500. (Representational)

The Opposition Congress in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) raised strong objection to the BJP’s decision of cutting the number of beds at VS Hospital to 500 from 1,150 during the General Board meeting on Monday.

The proposal to restrict the number of beds at the hospital from 1,150 to 500 was already passed by the hospital’s board in July under Mayor Bijal Patel, who heads the V S Hospital Board of Management.

When the BJP members said at the meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be inaugurating the new hospital building in mid-January, Congress leader Dinesh Sharma said that the PM cannot do so as the matter is pending before the High Court.

