Congress nominated more candidates with criminal cases than BJP in Gujarat: Report

Since 2004, the Congress has nominated more candidates with criminal backgrounds to fight the elections—both Assembly and Lok Sabha—in Gujarat, compared to the BJP, according to an analysis by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Gujarat Election Watch (GEW) stated Monday.

A total of 6,043 candidates who have contested either the Parliamentary or state assembly elections from 2004 from Gujarat were analysed. Similarly, a total of 685 MPs/MLAs who have held seats either in the Parliament or state assembly after 2004 from the state were also analysed.

While 162 (24 per cent) of the 684 candidates who have contested on the BJP tickets from 2004 have declared criminal cases against themselves, the numbers seem to be on a higher side for the Congress that has 212 (32 per cent) out of 659 candidates with criminal backgrounds. Apart from this, 65 (12 per cent) out of 533 BSP candidates, 7 (12 per cent) out of 59 AAP candidates, and 291 (11 per cent) of the 2,575 Independent candidates also have declared criminal cases against them.

Among the candidates who emerged victorious in various polls held since 2004 in the state, 102 (23 per cent) out of 442 MPs/MLAs elected on BJP tickets have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 80 (35 per cent) of the 226 MPs/MLAs elected on Congress tickets and 3 (60 per cent) out of five Independent MPs/MLAs have declared criminal cases, the release added.

Among the national parties, the average assets of 442 MPs/MLAs from BJP is Rs 5.87 crore, while 226 Congress MPs/MLAs have average declared assets worth Rs 6.32 crore. Interestingly, the average asset of MPs/MLAs with criminal cases in the BJP stood higher at Rs 9.19 crore, while those of the Congress was at Rs 8.79 crore. However, NCP MPs/MLAs with criminal backgrounds were the richest at Rs 19.97 crore.

The ADR-GEW release also stated that out of the 6,043 candidates analysed, only 383 or 6 per cent are women, while five per cent (21 candidates) of 383 women who contested elections in Gujarat from 2004 had declared criminal cases. On the other hand, 17 per cent of men candidates (951) had declared criminal cases. The average assets of male MPs/MLAs is Rs 6.02 crore, while that of their female counterparts is Rs 5.62 crore.