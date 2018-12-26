Congress MLAs allege corruption in Gujarat Wakf board

Three Congress MLAs — Gayasuddin Sheikh, Javed Peerzada and Imran Khedawala — on Tuesday boycotted the inauguration of regional offices of the Gujarat State Wakf Board at Rajkot and Surat, and demanded setting up of Wakf Tribunals in four regions to expedite disposal of 12,000 pending wakf cases in the state.

In a letter to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, they alleged “mismanagement, malpractices and corruption” in the wakf board. Stating that the amended law only allows development and giving the properties on rent, they wrote that wakf officials sold out more than two dozen properties even after the enactment of the new laws. They also said that many persons involved the sale of 26 properties were made members of the board’s constituted six months ago.

Responding to the charges, Wakf Board chairman Sajjad Hira said that the board could not initiate any action in these cases as the affected parties had already approached the Gujarat High Court.