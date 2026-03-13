Congress MLAs protest gas shortage: ‘Those in every household running from pillar to post for LPG cylinders’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Raising the demand that LPG cylinders be provided to households at Rs 450 each, Congress MLAs reached the Gujarat Legislative Assembly complex on Friday carrying LPG cylinders on their shoulders, wearing cutouts representing empty LPG cylinders, carrying firewood and cow-dung cakes. They raised slogans and staged a protest outside the Assembly against the alleged “gas shortage” across the state and the country.
Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “given in” in front of the US, Congress state president Amit Chavda said that the government should immediately address the gas shortage issue and provide relief to people.
“PM Narendra Modi has given in… in front of the US and this has had a direct impact on the country’s gas supply. From where and how much oil will India buy, the US decides… It has become a joke. Now every household is running from pillar to post for LPG cylinders.
There are long queues and black marketing of LPG cylinders is rampant. The gas shortage is not only affecting domestic consumption but industries as well. In Gujarat, gas supply has been stopped to industries, due to which many industries including ceramic industry, power looms industry and the dairy sector are closing down. We are only sending across Gujarat’s peoples’ pain through our protest,” alleged Chavda, who is the MLA from Anklav.
Chavda said that homemakers should be provided LP cylinders at Rs 450 each.
Congress party leader in the Assembly, Tushar Chaudhary, the BJP-led governments at the state and the Centre have failed to provide adequate supply of gas on time. “The common people are facing a lot of trouble due to gas shortage. If appropriate steps are not taken in time, then a situation like chaos can arise for gas in the coming times. Many eateries and restaurants have been closed due to the lack of gas supply in commercial areas. Due to the shortage of cooking gas, it seems that homemakers will have to return to the old ways of cooking using wood and cow-dung cakes. We demand that the government immediately addresses the gas shortage and provides relief to the people.”
Congress Assembly Deputy Leader Shailesh Parmar said the gas shortage has a “direct impact” on both domestic as well as industrial consumption. “The Congress party demands that the government immediately ensure adequate supply of gas,” he added.
