Congress MLAs protest gas shortage: ‘Those in every household running from pillar to post for LPG cylinders’

Raising the demand that LPG cylinders be provided to households at Rs 450 each, Congress MLAs reached the Gujarat Legislative Assembly complex on Friday carrying LPG cylinders on their shoulders, wearing cutouts representing empty LPG cylinders, carrying firewood and cow-dung cakes. They raised slogans and staged a protest outside the Assembly against the alleged “gas shortage” across the state and the country.

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “given in” in front of the US, Congress state president Amit Chavda said that the government should immediately address the gas shortage issue and provide relief to people.

“PM Narendra Modi has given in… in front of the US and this has had a direct impact on the country’s gas supply. From where and how much oil will India buy, the US decides… It has become a joke. Now every household is running from pillar to post for LPG cylinders.