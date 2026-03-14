Congress MLA flags LPG shortage in Assembly; Gujarat govt denies supply crunch

The state government on Friday dismissed the Opposition’s claims of an LPG crisis, assuring the Assembly that over four lakh cylinders are currently in stock and that supply lines remain stable despite global conflicts. (Photo: X/@bhupendrapbjp)

The Gujarat government on Friday rejected the Opposition Congress’s claim of an LPG shortage in the state, saying more than four lakh cylinders were available in stock. The statement was made on the floor of the State Assembly while replying to allegations that the West Asia conflict had affected supplies.

The issue came up during the discussion on the budgetary demands of the Food, Civil Supply and Consumer Affairs Department.

Speaking on the demands, Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar raised concerns about LPG availability in the state.

Parmar said, “This is just the beginning of the war and the government is issuing messages to consumers, homemakers and traders. Yet thousands of people are standing in queues at gas agencies.”