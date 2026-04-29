Congress makes marginal gains in civic bodies, slips further in tribal belt

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi told this newspaper on Tuesday, “In the tribal belt, the BJP has many seats but the Congress gave a tough contest as we fought against the entire machinery from police to administration.”

Written by: Ritu Sharma, Kamal Saiyed
2 min readAhmedabad, SuratApr 29, 2026 01:45 AM IST
Gujarat Congress, Gujarat civic bodies, Gujarat civic bodies, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi, Manish Doshi, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairsHowever, in zilla panchayats, the Congress seat share has declined to 136 from 170 seats across the state in 2021 and similarly in taluka panchayats, the seat tally for Congress has halted at 1,050 as against 1,247 seats in 2021.
Make us preferred source on Google

EVEN AS the Congress gained some seats in at least two of the six older municipal corporations, it has apparently lost more ground in the tribal areas.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi told this newspaper on Tuesday, “In the tribal belt, the BJP has many seats but the Congress gave a tough contest as we fought against the entire machinery from police to administration.”

According to Doshi, the party won 458 seats in the municipalities of the total 2,624 seats, which is an increase from 386 total seats last time while the party’s seats in the municipal corporations went up from 55 in 2021 to 95 given that nine new corporations also went to polls.

However, in zilla panchayats, the Congress seat share has declined to 136 from 170 seats across the state in 2021 and similarly in taluka panchayats, the seat tally for Congress has halted at 1,050 as against 1,247 seats in 2021.

In Tapi district, the Congress won Vyara Taluka Panchayat  with 13 seats while BJP got only seven seats in a total of 20 seats. In Songadh Taluka Panchayat, there was a tie where  BJP and Congress got nine seats each. Similarly in Ukai Taluka Panchayat in Tapi, of 16 seats, Congress won on 7, while BJP won on 5 and AAP on 4 seats. But BJP won the Tapi district panchayat with 19 of 26 seats, while Congress won on seven seats.

 

Ritu Sharma
Ritu Sharma

Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh. Expertise Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes: Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City. Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP. Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More

Kamal Saiyed
Kamal Saiyed

Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs. Expertise Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs. Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including: Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives. Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress. Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli). Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 28: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments