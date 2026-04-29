Congress makes marginal gains in civic bodies, slips further in tribal belt

However, in zilla panchayats, the Congress seat share has declined to 136 from 170 seats across the state in 2021 and similarly in taluka panchayats, the seat tally for Congress has halted at 1,050 as against 1,247 seats in 2021.

EVEN AS the Congress gained some seats in at least two of the six older municipal corporations, it has apparently lost more ground in the tribal areas.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi told this newspaper on Tuesday, “In the tribal belt, the BJP has many seats but the Congress gave a tough contest as we fought against the entire machinery from police to administration.”

According to Doshi, the party won 458 seats in the municipalities of the total 2,624 seats, which is an increase from 386 total seats last time while the party’s seats in the municipal corporations went up from 55 in 2021 to 95 given that nine new corporations also went to polls.