Congress like political vulture waiting for gain even amid global crisis: PM Modi

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition Congress while alleging that in a situation of global crisis when the country requires unity and restraint, the opposition party is behaving like “political vultures”, and “waiting for political mileage by instigating people.”

The PM was addressing a public meeting at Nani Air Force Station in Vav-Tharad district of north Gujarat after inaugurating or laying the foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 19,800 crore in the state.

In his speech of around 30 minutes, in a blend of Hindi as well as Gujarati, PM Modi referred to the global energy crisis owing to turmoil in West Asia and how India has been able to maintain stability under adverse circumstances.

He said, “The problem of energy needs, that of petrol and diesel, has increased in the entire world. Even in this crisis, India has been tackling the situation – And behind this lies the successful policy of the government and the success of unity of the people of India.”

He alleged that even in such a global crisis, some political parties are trying to take political mileage out of the situation.

“One party which is leading in this political conspiracy is Congress. Today, when the country needs unity, Congress leaders are busy dividing people. When the country needs trust, Congress leaders are spreading fear and rumours. Today, when the country needs restraint, Congress is instigating people. Like political vultures, Congress is waiting… if and when the problems in the country worsen and they get political benefit,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that following the crisis in West Asia, all the countries in the world, from smallest to super powers, are facing rise in prices of petrol/diesel. But, he added, the Indian government is not allowing it to affect the people of the country.

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“The Congress is unable to bear this and therefore they are continuously spreading rumours so that the panic spreads in the country and people queue up outside petrol pumps and gas agencies and ensues chaos. It is their intention,” he said.

He also alleged that “distance from power” is “frustrating the Congress”. In this context, PM Modi referred to the controversy during India AI Impact Summit 2026, organised in Delhi in February. He said that when the entire world was praising the summit, Congress people tore off their clothes to protest.

“It was their attempt to tarnish India’s image in front of the entire world,” he said.

The PM also said, “The Congress is speaking the language of foreign forces that are against India. We have to stay alert against Congress’s conspiracy so that India can face most difficult situations strongly.”

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He called upon people of India to show the kind of unity that they showed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We should be proud of the fact that when (countries) across world are out to save themselves, India is not only maintaining stability, but is also moving ahead on the road of progress everyday,” PM Modi said while citing the inauguration or foundation stone laying of development projects worth Rs 19,800 crore from Vav-Tharad as an example of the same.