Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Congress leaders target Harsh Sanghavi over his veiled attack on Rahul

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said, “This statement (of Sanghavi) clearly shows that instead of performing his duties in Gujarat, Class 8 pass Sanghavi is targeting Rahulji.

The tweet has aroused sharp reactions from Congress leaders from Gujarat. (Express Photo)
A recent tweet from Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi apparently targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi without naming him has aroused a strong reaction from Congress party.

On February 8, Sanghavi had tweeted from his verified Twitter handle in Gujarati, “Now, one thing is confirmed…! Even if you do a foot march of 3,000 km, it only grows beard and not wisdom…!”

Sanghavi had apparently targeted Gandhi over his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and the latter’s recent speech in Lok Sabha lambasting the Central government over its alleged undue proximity to industrialist Gautam Adani.

The tweet has aroused sharp reactions from Congress leaders from Gujarat.

Working president of Gujarat Congress and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani, on Thursday, tweeted in reply, “Now, one thing is confirmed…! Even if you have studied only till Class 8 and there is not an iota of wisdom, still you can be a home minister in BJP government…!”

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said, “This statement (of Sanghavi) clearly shows that instead of performing his duties in Gujarat, Class 8 pass Sanghavi is targeting Rahulji.

It shows that this is an era of Bhakti Kaal and Mitra Kaal where there is no restraint on language. He (Sanghavi) should focus on his work as Home Minister of Gujarat where there is no implementation of liquor prohibition, throats of girls are being slit openly, there is drug menace, atrocities are being committed on Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe people.”

Sanghavi refused to comment over his tweet.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 18:45 IST
