Thursday, July 21, 2022

Congress leaders protest ED questioning Sonia in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Jagdish Thakor, working president Jignesh Mevani, MLA Imran Khedawala, former GPCC president Amit Chavda and Ahmedabad Congress president Nirav Baxi, among others staged a protest near Rupali cinema at Sardar Baug.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 22, 2022 3:40:46 am
Congress supporters during a nationwide protest called by Congress against summoning of party interim President Sonia Gandhi by ED in National Herald case, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Senior Gujarat Congress leaders dressed in black kurtas staged a sit-in in Ahmedabad Thursday, protesting the summoning of party president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi.

“It seems like there are two rules for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). When you ask them questions about inflation, law and order and unemployment, they have a set of laws to suppress you. But when you are part of the BJP and involved in crimes, then there are separate sets of laws to save you. BJP has been misusing agencies to ensure that no one can question them and there is no opposition. That is why we have come here to protest,” said Thakor.

Claiming that the case against National Herald is old and there is no ground for it, he added, “When the entire country is suffering from inflation and
unemployment, the BJP is busy harassing our leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi by continuously sending them summons.”

As part of the protest demonstration, Congress presented three workers in blindfolded and handcuffed manner wearing T-shirts that had “I-T”, “ED” and “CBI” printed on them. “Today you want to suppress Sonia Gandhi through the ED. It is the same Congress that had given birth to the independence movement in India,” said Jignesh Mevani.

