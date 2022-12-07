Congress leaders hold meetings at party headquarters

Several rounds of meetings marked the day ahead of counting at Congress headquarter in Ahmedabad, Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, on Wednesday.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Jagdish Thakor chaired online meetings with candidates and district presidents in the morning, followed by a meeting with senior leaders.

AICC in charge of Gujarat Raghu Sharma chaired a meeting of GPCC president Jagdish Thakor, senior leaders and a few candidates at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in the evening to discuss the counting arrangements.

“Discussions on voting outcome to what all needs to be taken care of during counting were held. They were alerted on even small issues like ensuring EVM counts are registered and uploaded correctly on the computer system,” GPCC spokesperson Manish Doshi said adding that everyone has been alerted to inform the GPCC team about any incident.

Two-page written instructions for counting were also distributed among Congress candidates and leaders.