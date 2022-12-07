scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Congress leaders hold meetings at party headquarters

AICC in charge of Gujarat Raghu Sharma chaired a meeting of GPCC president Jagdish Thakor, senior leaders and a few candidates at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in the evening to discuss the counting arrangements.

Two-page written instructions for counting were also distributed among Congress candidates and leaders. (Representational image)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Several rounds of meetings marked the day ahead of counting at Congress headquarter in Ahmedabad, Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, on Wednesday.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Jagdish Thakor chaired online meetings with candidates and district presidents in the morning, followed by a meeting with senior leaders.

AICC in charge of Gujarat Raghu Sharma chaired a meeting of GPCC president Jagdish Thakor, senior leaders and a few candidates at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in the evening to discuss the counting arrangements.

“Discussions on voting outcome to what all needs to be taken care of during counting were held. They were alerted on even small issues like ensuring EVM counts are registered and uploaded correctly on the computer system,” GPCC spokesperson Manish Doshi said adding that everyone has been alerted to inform the GPCC team about any incident.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Winter Session of Parlia...Premium
UPSC Key- December 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Winter Session of Parlia...
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitalsPremium
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitals
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...Premium
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...
More from Ahmedabad

Two-page written instructions for counting were also distributed among Congress candidates and leaders.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 08:47:20 pm
Next Story

Bengaluru civic body conducts tree census in Malleshwaram

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close