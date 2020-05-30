Congress leaders detained on way to protest at Kevadia

The detention of the Congress leaders comes three days after about 18 other local tribals were detained and released for stalling the fencing work in the villages. (Representational Image) The detention of the Congress leaders comes three days after about 18 other local tribals were detained and released for stalling the fencing work in the villages. (Representational Image)

The Rajpipla police in Narmada, on Saturday, detained as many as 18 Congress leaders including eight MLAs on their way to protest against the ongoing land acquisition process by the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) in six villages surrounding the Statue of Unity (SoU).

Among those detained was Congress MLA P D Vasava from Nandod taluka of Narmada, where SoU is located, who led the leaders to the office of the District Collector of Narmada and submitted a memorandum against the ongoing acquisition.

Narmada Superintendent of Police Himkar Singh confirmed that the police detained the Congress leaders while they were on their way to join a local tribal protest at Kevadia colony, where the SSNNL has begun the fencing of open farm lands belonging to locals after the Gujarat High Court, earlier this month, dismissed a PIL filed before it by activists backing the tribals last year.

The contention of the villagers of Limbdi, Kevadia, Vagadiya, Navagam, Kothi and Gora is that the SSNNL had sought the land acquisition 60 years ago for the building of the Sardar Sarovar dam, but is now intending to put the land to use for other commercial purposes and not for the dam, which is why the SSNNL claim on it should be invalidated.

The detention of the Congress leaders comes three days after about 18 other local tribals were detained and released for stalling the fencing work in the villages. The detained MLAs apart from Vasava included Anil Joshiyara from Bhiloda in Aravalli, Chandrika Baria from Garbada in Dahod, Puna Gamit from Vyara in Tapi, Sunil Gamit from Nizar in Tapi, Anand Chaudhary from Mandvi in Surat, Sukhram Rathwa from Pavi Jetpur in Chhota Udepur district.

Earlier, the leaders submitted a memorandum to the Narmada collector, seeking answers to the permission given to carry out fencing during the ongoing lockdown. “We request the government to let the land stay with the villagers for now and carry out acquisition only under the Land Acquisition Act after resolving the matter by taking locals into confidence. The district administration and police should stop treating locals inhumanely and subjecting them to atrocity,” the memorandum read.

SP Himkar Singh said that no villagers were being forced to leave their homes. “We have already clarified that the detention of the tribals three days ago was only because they were protesting the ongoing work, which is as per high court order of earlier this month. No one was assaulted. It is natural that when there is a protest, the protestors will not voluntarily enter into a police van and therefore they have to be forcefully taken in. The Congress leaders as well did not have the permission to gather in such numbers for a physical protest during the ongoing lockdown. In both the cases, the police detained and release the protestors within about two hours.”

In a statement on Saturday state Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja accused the Congress of “misleading and inciting tribals” over the issue of land acquisition. Jadeja said, “The fencing is being carried on in accordance with the permission granted by the Gujarat High Court, which has lifted the status quo due to the hearing of the PIL that was ongoing. The Gujarat government through SSNNL is determined to offer a commensurate compensation package to the villagers for their lands. The same has been put forth before the Gujarat High Court and we will fulfill our commitment once the lockdown is eased further. Even if we have to relocate the tribals to their original lands for their good, we will do it. The tribals are aware that the Statue of Unity has created employment opportunity for them but the Congress is trying to instigate and distract them from development for their political gains.”

