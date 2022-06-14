Congress leaders detained in Ahmedabad; BJP is in panic mode, says Jagdish Thakor

Over 30 Congress leaders were detained in Ahmedabad on Monday after hundreds of party workers staged a protest rally to support senior leader Rahul Gandhi, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi.

Police detained several senior leaders including Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Jagdish Thakor, leader of opposition Sukhram Rathva, former GPCC chief Amit Chavda, spokesperson Manish Doshi along with several MLAs from GMDC ground for protesting without permission.

Following his detention Thakor hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the state and the centre, claiming that the party is in panic mode as it has received an internal survey report which states it will get only 70 seats out of 182 in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections scheduled in December.

“BJP is in panic because it has realised through an internal survey that it is getting only 70 seats. Hence it is using police to suppress Congress leaders and ensure that farmers, women, unemployed youth don’t agitate against them,” said Thakor.

“However, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party will keep fighting for the issues of the middle class, underprivileged sections, Dalits, Tribal, Adivasi and women. Congress workers are sepoys of democracy and protectors of the Constitution and that is why the BJP is using central agencies and police to suppress us,” he added.

Later Congress leaders were let off, informed a senior police official at Vastrapur police station.