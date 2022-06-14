scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 13, 2022
Must Read

Congress leaders detained in Ahmedabad; BJP is in panic mode, says Jagdish Thakor

Police detained several senior leaders including Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Jagdish Thakor, leader of opposition Sukhram Rathva, former GPCC chief Amit Chavda, spokesperson Manish Doshi along with several MLAs from GMDC ground for protesting without permission.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 14, 2022 5:22:27 am
Jagdish Thakor, BJP, Congress, AAP, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Ahmedabad news, Indian express news, Indian expressGujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor. (PTI Photo)

Over 30 Congress leaders were detained in Ahmedabad on Monday after hundreds of party workers staged a protest rally to support senior leader Rahul Gandhi, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi.

Police detained several senior leaders including Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Jagdish Thakor, leader of opposition Sukhram Rathva, former GPCC chief Amit Chavda, spokesperson Manish Doshi along with several MLAs from GMDC ground for protesting without permission.

Following his detention Thakor hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the state and the centre, claiming that the party is in panic mode as it has received an internal survey report which states it will get only 70 seats out of 182 in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections scheduled in December.

“BJP is in panic because it has realised through an internal survey that it is getting only 70 seats. Hence it is using police to suppress Congress leaders and ensure that farmers, women, unemployed youth don’t agitate against them,” said Thakor.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 13, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Article 80 of the Con...Premium
UPSC Key-June 13, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Article 80 of the Con...
The history of sun worship in India — a diminishing cultPremium
The history of sun worship in India — a diminishing cult
Explained: Why a senior Google engineer claimed its AI-based chatbot LaMD...Premium
Explained: Why a senior Google engineer claimed its AI-based chatbot LaMD...
This way to Rashtrapati Bhavan: BJP has the numbers, but why it’s s...Premium
This way to Rashtrapati Bhavan: BJP has the numbers, but why it’s s...
More Premium Stories >>
More from Ahmedabad

“However, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party will keep fighting for the issues of the middle class, underprivileged sections, Dalits, Tribal, Adivasi and women. Congress workers are sepoys of democracy and protectors of the Constitution and that is why the BJP is using central agencies and police to suppress us,” he added.
Later Congress leaders were let off, informed a senior police official at Vastrapur police station.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 13: Latest News
Advertisement