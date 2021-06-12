Congress leaders detained for holding demonstrations against fuel price hike

Senior Congress leaders were detained Friday while holding demonstrations in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Vadodara among other cities across Gujarat as part of their nationwide protest against the BJP over rising fuel prices and inflation.

“An increase in the rate of petrol and diesel also affects the prices of other essential commodities and increases inflation. Today, oil companies get Rs 36 per litre crude oil and they sell it at Rs 93/94 in market. Where is all the money going and who is conducting a loot? The ones who are sitting in power for the past seven years had neither brought acche din nor decreased inflation rather they have just conducted open loot of people,” said Chavda in Gandhinagar.

Despite the decrease in price of crude oil, the government has conducted a loot in the name of taxes. We have been held by the police as an atrocious measure by the BJP government to suppress those who have been voicing concerns for the harassed public (sic),” tweeted Chavda.

“During a pandemic, when governments across the world were giving respite to their people, the Modi government has unprecedentedly raised taxes on fuel and is looting the people of India. Today, we have been detained by Gujarat Police for protesting against this loot (sic),” tweeted Solanki.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat appointed its founder member and former president Kishore Desai as the president of AAP Gujarat Frontal Organisations on Friday.

“In a party committee meeting held on Friday, our founder member Kishore Desai has been appointed as the president of the front organisations of our party in the state and we hope that he will be providing us the right guidance for mission 2022,” said a statement from Gujarat AAP.