April 26 local body elections in Gujarat: Days after withdrawing from corporation polls, Surat Congress leader joins BJP citing ‘groupism’

Sanjay Ramanandi, a Congress leader who had withdrawn his candidature for the Surat Municipal elections, joined BJP in the presence of Surat BJP president Paresh Patel on Sunday. After joining the BJP, Ramanandi claimed that he had withdrawn from the election to protest ‘internal groupism’ within the Congress.

Ramanandi joined the BJP along with his supporters at a public meeting organised by BJP in Ward No. 18 of the Surat Municipal Corporation(SMC). He was welcomed into the party by Surat BJP president Paresh Patel.

“Sanjay Ramanandi joined the BJP on Sunday evening. He has joined us after seeing the development of Surat under the BJP rule since 1995. We accepted his wish to join the party and inducted him,” said Paresh Patel.