Congress leader Hardik Patel’s father, former AMC dy commissioner succumbs to Covid

Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel’s father Bharat Patel died on Sunday at a hospital in Ahmedabad where he was undergoing treatment for Covid-19. Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) former deputy municipal commissioner ZA Sacha and senior journalist Manish Macwan also succumbed to the disease in Ahmedabad.

On Sunday, Gujarat reported 11,084 new cases and 121 fatalities due to the virus, a decline from the number of cases it recorded a day back. With 2,955 infections and 19 deaths, Ahmedabad continued to report the maximum number of Covid-19 cases and deaths. It was followed by Surat (1,113 cases and 12 deaths), Vadodara (1,161 cases 12 deaths), Rajkot (746 cases and 13 deaths), Jamnagar (586 cases and 14 deaths) and Junagadh (484 cases and 11 deaths).

Hardik Patel’s father, a family friend said, was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a private hospital in Ranip area of Ahmedabad. Following some complications, he was shifted to U N Mehta Hospital where he breathed his last Sunday morning. Bharat Patel was in his 60’s.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani spoke to Hardik and conveyed his condolences, a government release said.

Sacha, who joined the AMC in 1973 and had worked in different departments, including Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS), tax and finance, also succumbed to the virus. He had retired in 2009.

Forty-eight-year-old Macwan, who passed away at a designated Covid-19 hospital in Ahmedabad Sunday morning, had contracted Covid-19 on April 27 and was since admitted to hospital, a family member said. Macwan had worked for a number of noted publications and had recently launched his own news portal.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel was Sunday discharged from U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where after was being treated after testing positive for the infection on April 24. Sharing the news, Patel, who is also Gujarat Health Minister, tweeted: “After 15 days of treatment at UN Mehta Hospital, I have been discharged today. With the blessings of God and your best wishes, I am recovering fast… I need more rest as per the advice of the doctors, and hence I request your kind support.”

Drive-through vaccination in Thaltej

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is going to add aanother drive-through vaccination centre in the city on Monday. The drive-through vaccination centre for persons above 45 years will start at Drive-in Cinema in Thaltej ward at 9 am Monday.

Citizens would be vaccinated free of cost till 5 pm while seated in their vehicle, cabs or even autorickshaws.

On Saturday, AMC had introduced a drive-through vaccination centre at Sardar Patel Stadium. The centre witnessed a huge crowd where beneficiaries above 45 years were registered on the spot and vaccinated.