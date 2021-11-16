Congress leader accuses Gujarat BJP of ‘committing fraud’ on people

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge for Gujarat, Raghu Sharma, launched an attack on the state BJP Monday accusing them of “committing fraud” on the people by dubious sloganeering of poll promises.

Sharma was addressing a public meet in Diyodar town of Banaskantha on Monday on the second day of the party’s “Jan Abhiyan” public campaign over the issues of rising fuel prices, inflation and unemployment.

“The middle class is being harassed under the anti-people, corrupt and inefficient governance of the BJP… Dubious slogans such as ‘acche din’, ‘bahut hui mehengai ki maar’ were used by the BJP to do fraud against the people and gain power in 2014. But today the Union government has increased excise duty on petrol by 250 per cent, on diesel by 824 per cent… on the other hand, it has reduced the corporate tax from 30 to 22 per cent that resulted in a loss of Rs 1.45 lakh crore to the nation,” said Sharma.

Talking about Gujarat, Sharma said, “Gujarat comes third in the country when it comes to malnutrition with 3.24 lakh children suffering. To bring such issues of people to the public domain, Gujarat Congress will hold public meetings in all 33 districts of Gujarat from November 14 to November 29,” added Sharma.