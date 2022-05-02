Congress holds ‘Junta Adalat’, bike rallies and demonstrations

On the occasion of Gujarat Foundation Day on Sunday, the Congress organised a “Junta Adalat” to raise issues of inflation and social justice and also took out bike rallies in cities of Gujarat as a poll plank ahead of Gujarat assembly elections 2022.

A Junta Adalat programme was organised at Sardar Bagh near Lal Darwaza area in Ahm-edabad by which was attended by Congress MLAs CJ Chavda, Shailesh Parmar, Imran Kheda-wala along with vice presidents Bimal Shah and Geeta Patel.

“To raise issues faced by the common man, a Junta Adalat was held at Sardar Bagh where various failures of the Bharatiya Janata Party led state government were brought to the fore. Financial inequality, privatisation of education, inflation, frequent paper leaks, women safety were some of the issues raised in this session,” said Manish Doshi, spokesperson, Gujarat Congress.

According to Gujarat Congress officials, demonstrations were staged by party leaders in eight metropolitan cities of Gujarat including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot where workers took out bike rallies. Congress leaders said that the party has played an important part in taking Gujarat to newer heights over the years.

“On this auspicious day, I congratulate the people of Gujarat. Congress has played an important part in making Gujarat progressive and prosperous. It is a fact that the industrial revolution started in Gujarat in Congress’ tenure,” said Raghu Sharma, AICC in charge for Gujarat.

“Initiatives such as GIDC, and cooperative systems were brought in our time, and institutes such as IIM, NIFT, NID, and CEPT were also set up in our tenure. We have given democratic governance in Gujarat and we can say that education, healthcare and industrial development were much better in Congress’ tenure,” Sharma added.

On Sunday morning, Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor paid homage to the statue of Indulal Yagnik, India’s independence activist who spearheaded the Gujarat statehood movement, at Nehru Bridge corner near Lal Darwaza.