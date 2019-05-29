Post-poll shifts: After Congress rout, Paresh Dhanani offers to quit as Leader of Oppn

Congress leader and Amreli MLA Paresh Dhanani on Tuesday offered to resign from the post of Leader of the Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly, following the rout of the party in the Lok Sabha Elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party won all 26 parliamentary seats in the state as well as the four assembly by-election seats.

Accepting moral responsibility, Dhanani said, “On the day of the defeat itself (when results were announced on May 23), I’d said that I take full moral responsibility. We were unable to read the minds of the people despite our hard work and we are directly responsible for the defeat of the party in the state. Therefore, I have expressed my desire to quit as Leader of the Opposition,” Dhanani told The Indian Express.

In 2014 too, the opposition party failed to win a single seat.

The Congress had performed well in the 2017 elections in Gujarat, restricting the BJP to just 99 seats out of the total 182, and increasing its tally to 77 from 58 in 2012. After winning the Amreli legislative seat in 2017, Dhanani was chosen as Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat assembly. In the Lok Sabha polls, he contested from the Amreli parliamentary seat and secured 3,26,781 votes. Bhikhabhai Kachhadiya of the BJP won the seat, securing 5,27,593 votes.

Manish Doshi, Spokesperson for Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, confirmed to The Indian Express that Dhanani had offered his resignation.

Dhanani said he would continue to work as a footsoldier of the Congress party.

Three days ago, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had also offered to quit from his post. Dhanani hinted that he was expressing solidarity with Rahul. Six state Congress chiefs have also reportedly offered to resign.

“Rahul Gandhi’s resignation has been refused by the CWC as he had fought the polls with full vigour,” Dhanani said.

Meanwhile, in Vadodara, a group of Congress leaders and workers held a demonstration demanding that Gandhi continue to provide leadership to the party. Rutvij Joshi, a state Congress spokesman, called upon Gandhi to lead the party in its ideological battle and to champion the cause of the youth, farmers, minorities, the poor and deprived sections.

(With PTI inputs)