Congress: Fake notes worth Rs 12.24 crore detected in Gujarat in past five years

Raising questions on the success of the Central government’s demonetisation move, the Congress Thursday claimed that fake currencies worth Rs 12.24 crore were found in the banking system of Gujarat in the past five years.

“From 2016 to 2021, fake currencies of Rs 2,000/Rs 200 denominations and Rs 100 have been found in Gujarat with a total valuation of Rs 12.24 crore. Gujarat has ranked first in India when it comes to fake currencies, as per a report by the Reserve Bank of India. Among the fake notes, more than 50,000 notes are of Rs 2,000 denomination in Gujarat,” said Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi at a press conference held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Paldi of Ahmedabad.

During demonetisation, the Union government had claimed that it was being done to put an end to the fake currency racket in the country. “However, the situation today is completely different as racketeers have managed to get fake currencies into our banking system and the economy once again,” he added.

Doshi also criticised the state government for its failure to curb the sale of illicit liquor and drugs in Gujarat. “Gujarat has fake currency racket, fake medicines racket, fake degree and marksheet racket and fake liquor racket, among many other ill practices that have been going on with full support of those in power. The state government has failed to curb the drug menace and now we have fake notes also circulating in our markets,” he said.