Congress demands hike in state’s share in central taxes

The Congress delegation demanded a special package for developing the 1600-km coastline in view of security considerations. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) has demanded increase in the state’s share in central taxes from the existing 42 per cent to 52 per cent.

The demand was submitted to the 15th Finance Commission chairman N K Singh, who is in the state to consult with the state government and political parties on the issue.

A delegation led by GPCC (CA cell) president Kailash Kumar Gadhvi said that as most of the taxes were imposed and collected by the central government under the existing constitutional arrangement, it was necessary to increase the state’s share in central taxes to meet the requirement for infrastructure development in various sectors.

The Congress delegation demanded a special package for developing the 1600-km coastline in view of security considerations as the state shares sea as well as land border with Pakistan. “This is the specific situation of Gujarat, which no other state is facing, and hence Gujarat be given a special fund or package from the security point,” the Congress’s letter said.

Gadhvi mentioned that more educational infrastructure was needed in the tribal belt and cities, specially for setting up English-medium schools by the state government. The Congress also demanded more funds for setting up government medical education centres and health facilities across the state. It sought a special package for strengthening and expanding legal infrastructure with a view to disposing pending cases —- which number 29.44 lakh as of now, the highest in the country.

Gadhvi said that considering the present pending cases and available infrastructure, Gujarat will have to wait 287 years to have zero cases. Gujarat, he told the commission, has 34 pending cases per 1,000 people, which is the highest in India.

