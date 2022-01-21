Congress demands fresh survey into Covid deaths in Gujarat

The number of applications received is almost nine times that state official the Covid-19 death figure which stood at 10,199 till Thursday.

The Congress demanded a fresh survey of the Covid-19 deaths in Gujarat on Friday, days after the state government told the Supreme Court that it has received almost 90,000 applications seeking ex-gratia compensation for Covid-19 deaths, which is nine times the state’s official death figure.

The state government, earlier this week, had submitted a reply to the SC stating that it has received 89,633 applications from December 2021 to January 2022, seeking an ex gratia compensation of Rs 50,000 each to the families of those who died due to the infection.

Out of the 89,633 applications received, the state government claimed that it has already sanctioned 68, 370 claims while 4,234 were rejected and the remaining are under process.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Jagdish Thakor held a press conference at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Paldi of Ahmedabad on Friday morning where he stated,” The Gujarat government and the Central government were both not serious from day one regarding the coronavirus pandemic. In the second wave, there were lakhs of deaths however the Gujarat government was insisting that only 10,000 had died. Even at that time, Congress had spoken about three lakh deaths in Gujarat. After the Supreme Court slammed the Gujarat government, it had to apologise to the court.”

“However this time, an apology won’t do. Regarding the 4,234 forms that were rejected by the state government, the Congress and families of over 4,000 deceased persons want to know on what grounds they were rejected. Another question is that such people who got admitted to hospital for any other medical reasons and did not undergo Covid test and had died during treatment, how will their families be compensated.”

Thakor then demanded a fresh survey of covid deaths across the state.

“The Congress party had been insisting from the beginning that the state government was hiding real death figures. We ourselves conducted door-to-door surveys in thousands of villages of Gujarat. If the government’s intent was clear then they could have conducted an accurate death survey in less than a week’s time. All they had to do was to collect data from hospitals, municipal corporations, crematoriums and burial grounds across the state,” said Thakor.

During the press conference, senior Congress leader Siddharth Patel appealed to the state government to declare five days of closure of offices and schools, colleges to break the chain of Covid cases.

“In the coming five days, at least three are government holidays including Saturday Sunday and Republic Day. The government should announce holidays for next five days so as to break the chain,” said Patel.