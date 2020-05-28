Congress demands cash doles for poor and middle class in Gujarat

Amit Chavda also raised the issue of migrant workers in Gujarat saying that the government should provide smooth transportation to them and not seek train or bus fare from them. Amit Chavda also raised the issue of migrant workers in Gujarat saying that the government should provide smooth transportation to them and not seek train or bus fare from them.

Accusing the state government of being apathetic towards the people of Gujarat, state Congress chief Amit Chavda demanded cash doles for the poor and middle class and financial packages for artisans and small businesses in order to recover from the economic repercussions of coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion of nationwide Congress campaign of ‘Speak up India’, Chavda said on Thursday that in the wake of economic plight of the farmers, small businesses and artisans along with migrant workers, the state government must provide immediate help of Rs. 10,000 per family and then Rs. 7,500 each month for the next six months.

“Congress has decided to bring up the voice of the people through our programme ‘Speak Up India’ since the government is unable to even hear or understand the basic concerns and voice of the public… The lockdown has badly affected the small businesses in Gujarat be it factory owners, warden, plumber, shoe maker, artisan, migrant worker or vegetable sellers… The government should provide financial package to these people instead of offering loans,” said Chavda in a Facebook live message.

Chavda also raised the issue of migrant workers in Gujarat saying that the government should provide smooth transportation to them and not seek train or bus fare from them.

“The government can run many buses for government programmes, spend crores on Trump event but they don’t have resources to ensure that the migrant workers reach home. That is why the workers are walking for thousands of kilometres to reach their homes and without food or water…,” Chavda added.

The state Congress chief also criticised the state government for their recent decision to not announce breakdown of new Covid-19 cases and suspension of press conferences or online video messages.

“The health secretary used to hold press conference, give information and respond to queries by journalists. Gradually they stopped doing these. Now, they have adopted secrecy and are hiding figures…,” said Chavda.

Chavda also blamed the Namaste Trump which was held in the last week of February this year in Ahmedabad, for the rising Covid-19 cases.

“…It is a foreign virus… so the question rises on its entry and spread. The World Health Organisation had declared a global health emergency on January 30 and the United States had done the same for their country by January 31… However, for the entire January and February months, the system was busy in preparations for the Namaste Trump event. Thousands of foreigners came to Ahmedabad from different countries but no medical check up was done on them,” said Chavda.

