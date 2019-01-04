Vinzol: Congress demands blacklisting of firm for delay in sewage treatment plant work

The Opposition Congress in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has demanded the black-listing of a firm for delaying the completion of a sewage treatment plant in Vinzol area and accused the civic body of not taking action against it.

Advertising

Leader of Opposition Dinesh Sharma, in a statement, said that untreated chemically polluted water was being discharged in the pipeline and without any upgrade of the Vinzol STP. This, he claimed, had led to the premature corrosion of the pipeline in 2016 rather than the expected corrosion date of 2026.

“It was also revealed during spot visits that the upgradation work at the plant is still in progress even though there has been a delay of two years. This has been done in connivance of the ruling party, contractor and officials. Meanwhile, the AMC has not taken action,” Sharma said.

Sharma said that the firm was contracted for the repairing the pipeline on June 23, 2016. However, “there has been no progress till date”, he said.

The plant, with a capacity of 70 million litres per day, was built by Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) in 2008. In 2016, it was reported to be corroded due to discharge of chemicals.