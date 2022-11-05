Congress declares first list of 43 candidates in Gujarat

In a late night development Friday, Congress party declared its first list of 43 candidates who will contest upcoming Gujarat assembly polls which had sitting Rajya Sabha MP Amee Yagnik who is expected to take on chief minister Bhupendra Patel from Ghatlodia assembly seat in Ahmedabad, former BJP MLA and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president Kanu Kalsariya and Praful Togadiya, cousin of former VHP leader Pravin Togadia, among them.

The Congress has fielded Yagnik from Ghatlodia assembly seat in Ahmedabad, which is currently being held by chief minister Patel. Though BJP is yet to announce its candidates, Patel is expected to re-contest from the same seat. Kalsariya who a BJP MLA, had successfully led a farmer agitation against government giving away land for a cement plant by the Nirma Group, had later joined AAP, and is being fielded from his former constituency of Mahuva.

The Congress has also fielded candidate Togadiya from the Patidar-dominated Varachha Road seat in Surat. Togadiya is the cousin of former VHP leader Pravin Togadiya and had also represented Congress in the Surat Municipal Corporation as Leader of Opposition. Togadiya was also declared as a candidate by the Congress in 2017 from Varachha but was dropped after stiff opposition from the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS ). The party had thereafter given the mandate to Dhirubhai Gajera, who lost to BJP’s Kishor Kanani, who went on to become a minister of state for health in the former Vijay Rupani government. Similarly, the party has fielded Nilesh Kumbhani from Kamrej in Surat. In 2017, Kumbhani had also been dropped due to opposition by PAAS and Ashok Jirawala was fielded instead but lost the election.

The party has fielded Darshan Naik, who is Anavil Brahmin and a resident of Olpad Taluka in Surat. Darshan is also a cooperative leader, farmer, and advocate. He was also a former leader of the opposition with Surat district Panchayat during last term. Naik was the first person who had raised his head against then-District development officer of Surat district Panchayat K Rajesh, for misusing government funds and made allegations of corruption. Naik is also attached to Khedut Samaj, Gujarat, and had been on the roads in different movements. He is also a board of director in Sayan Sugar Cooperative factory in Surat district. Congress had fielded Yogendrasinh Bakrola in 2017 assembly elections from Olpad seat who lost to a sitting state cabinet minister and BJP MLA Mukesh Patel.

Former Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Arjun Modhwadia, who had lost the 2017 elections, is back in the poll fray for the Congress from Porbandar.

In Central Gujarat, the Congress has fielded Dhruval Patel from Nadiad in Kheda while in Vadodara city, it has declared candidates for four out of five urban seats, including sitting Vadodara Municipal Corporation corporator and Leader of Opposition Ami Ravat from Sayajigunj, Vadodara city unit Party President Rutvik Joshi from Akota, Sanjay Patel from Raopura and Dr Tashvin Singh from Manjalpur.

The party has also declared candidates for ten out of the 27 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) including Snehalata Govind Khant from Morva Hadaf in Panchmahal district, where the party had not contested in the 2017 polls due to an alliance with Bharatiya Tribal Party. In the ST seat of Sankheda in Chhota Udepur district, it has fielded Dhiru Bhil, who had won the constituency in 2012 and lost to BJP’s Abesinh Tadvi in 2017. In Dahod, out of the six seats, the party has fielded Dr Mitesh Garasiya from Jhalod ST, dropping sitting MLA Bhavesh Katara, son of controversial former BJP MP Babu Katara, who had joined the Congress ahead of the 2017 election. Katara’s absence from Congress events since the arrest of his younger brother, Amit, in an alleged case of murder of a BJP leader Hiren Patel in October last year, had been an indication of his aloofness from the party. The party has fielded Raghu Machar from Fatepura ST seat and Ramesh Gundiya from Limkheda ST seat — both seats are with the BJP since 2012.

Advertisement

Similarly in Dang district , the congress party has fielded Mukesh Patel, son of former congress MLA of Dangs Chandrabhai Patel. Mukesh’s wife, Geeta Patel, is the leader of Opposition with Dangs district Panchayat. The BJP MLA from Dangs Vijay Patel had defeated congress candidate Suryakant Gavit (Christian) in the last assembly election.