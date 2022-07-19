Congress declares Atal Bridge open, protesting delay in inauguration

July 19, 2022 11:16:54 pm
The opposition Congress in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) that has been protesting the delay of the opening of Atal Bridge, the pedestrian bridge over the Sabarmati river, declared it “open” on Tuesday.
Leader of Opposition Shahzad Khan Pathan, who led the group by cutting a ribbon and walking halfway on the bridge, said, “The construction of the bridge was completed three months ago. In the last general board meeting (of the corporation) when I discussed the opening of the bridge, the mayor said, ‘we are going to get it inaugurated by auspicious hands’,” said Pathan.
Referring to the controversy over the AMC mulling an entry fee for bridge users, Pathan questioned the discussion over it for months. “They have only one agenda. Elections are due in the state and in two months, the model code of conduct will come into force… they want to open it before that and use it for the election campaign.”
The Congress move, however, has not gone down well with the authorities. Ahmedabad Mayor Kiritkumar Parmar said, “This was no official inauguration. No one from the corporation knew about it. A case should have been filed on this… The work on the bridge has just been completed. It will be officially inaugurated.” He added that some work is still pending and a decision on inauguration would be taken by the board.
Calling Ahmedabad Khadabad (city of potholes), Manish Doshi, chief spokesperson of Gujarat Congress, said, “The bridge has been made using the tax paid by the public and for the convenience of the public… This was Congress’s democratic effort to awaken those sleeping in the government.”
