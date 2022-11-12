Congress declares 4th list of candidates in Gujarat

The Congress party declared a fourth list of nine candidates on Saturday where siting MLA, Sanjay Solanki from Jambusar seat in Bharuch district has been given a ticket for 2022. Solanki will be the 22 sitting MLA to have got a ticket among the 105 candidates announced by the party so far.

Congress has given ticket to Mahesh Makwana, replacing sitting MLA Mohanlal Vala from Kodinar (SC) seat in Gir Somnath district. Vala is the fourth seat where a siting MLA has been replaced by the party. Jhalod, Nandod and Rapar are the three seats where sitting legislators have been denied tickets.

Apart from Jambusar and Kodinar, candidates have also been announced for Dwarka, Talala, Bhavnagar Rural, Bhavnagar East, Botad, Bharuch and Dharampur (ST).