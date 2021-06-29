Gujarat: Congress corporator moves court after BJP does away with LoP position in VMC

Srivastav has sought that the resolution doing away with the position of LoP as well as the rejection of the subsequent amendment to the resolution -- be quashed and set aside.

The Gujarat High Court on Monday issued a notice in a petition filed by a Congress corporator of Vadodara Municipal Corporation, challenging a resolution passed by the BJP doing away with the position of Leader of Opposition (LoP) on the ground that the party had failed to secure even 10 per cent of the total seats in the corporation.

Chandakant Srivastav was among the seven Congress councillors elected to VMC in the recently held polls to the civic body.

Of the total 76 seats, 69 were secured by BJP. On March 31, a resolution was moved by five BJP councillors in a meeting stating that the perks and allowances usually given to the Leader of Opposition are not liable to be given to as the Congress had less than 10 per cent elected councillors in the corporation. Majority of 67 councillors voted in favour of the resolution.

Subsequently, mayor, deputy mayor, and leader of the ruling party were appointed, however, no LoP was appointed, in a break from tradition.

An amendment to the passed resolution was introduced by five Congress corporators, including Srivastav, stating that the post of LoP is “essential for the functioning of a healthy democracy”. However the amendment was rejected by a majority of 67 councillors.

Srivastav filed an RTI in April seeking information on the procedural rules to which, the municipal secretary had responded that there is no rule that barred a LoP appointment if the opposition party failed to secure less than 10 per cent seats.

Srivastav has sought that the resolution doing away with the position of LoP as well as the rejection of the subsequent amendment to the resolution — be quashed and set aside.